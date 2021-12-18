Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

North Linn’s Tyler Stanley gets a college scholarship for esports

By Jack Lido
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - Tyler Stanley has got game.

“I’ve always just had a natural gift for video game,” Tyler said.

But Tyler’s gift, along with hard work, got him more than just a high score. The North Linn senior is getting a scholarship to play esports -competitive video games - at Davenport University in Michigan.

“This is a good way to put it for people who watch college football,” Tyler said. “They’re pretty much the Alabama of esports”

In college, Tyler will play a 5 vs 5 shooting game called Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. To win, Tyler has be good a teammate, just like he does on the football field as an offensive lineman for the Lynx.

“Football and other sports in general translate to what I do a lot,” Tyler said. “Growing up and playing sports you learn a lot of how to operate in a team environment and how to be disciplined and interact with coaches and teammates.”

Tyler isn’t just playing for himself, his story is more than just what’s on the screen.

“When I was pretty young still my grandfather passed away. My family was trying to cope with that in a bunch of different ways and my dad bought a PlayStation 2, and I instantly fell in love,” said Tyler. “Being able to fill that void with, as weird as it sounds, playing video games, and to take my mind of being sad about losing him, especially with a loved one like my dad, it just creates a good avenue of coping.”

Tyler said he loves competition, no matter the sport. With practice, he went from good to one of the best in the country. Just like any other kid, he had to explain it to his parents.

“They totally thought that either I was not telling the total truth or that someone from Davenport’s camp was not telling the total truth,” Tyler said. “But once we got there, they saw the paper in front of them that I could sign they were totally on board and thought it was an amazing opportunity.”

Tyler’s mother, Heather, an Iowa alum, said she was upset Tyler didn’t follow her path. But she was completely supportive of her son.

“You can’t spend your life telling kids to dream big and get mad when they do,” Stanley said.

Tyler and his mom say this is more than just a game, it’s a chance for anyone to dream big.

“Ty was lucky enough, he was good at regular traditional sports too, but he passion really was around esports,” Heather said. “To find a way to chart that path forward and fulfill that passion and keep doing it at a collegiate level. I think it’s kind of inspiring.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The exterior of McKinley STEAM Academy in Cedar Rapids.
Gun Found at Cedar Rapids middle school, student arrested
School resource officers and school staff promptly located the 12-year-old student who posted...
12-year-old arrested after sending threat to Dubuque School on social media
Local school districts working with law enforcement after national social media threat
Local school districts working with law enforcement after national social media threat
Drew Blahnik appears for a hearing at the Linn County Courthouse on a motion for a new trial.
Drew Blahnik sentenced to up to 57 years in prison for the murder of Chris Bagley
Police said the students charged are all under the age of 18, so none of their names will be...
5 students charged in series of school threats in West Des Moines

Latest News

Northern Iowa guard AJ Green (4) reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Green scores 29 points to lift N. Iowa past Marshall 75-60
North Linn’s Tyler Stanley gets a college scholarship for esports
North Linn’s Tyler Stanley gets a college scholarship for esports
Iowa State running back Breece Hall during an NCAA football game against Louisiana-Monroe on...
Iowa State running back Breece Hall declares for 2022 NFL Draft
The Iowa girls State Volleyball Tournament is moving out of Cedar Rapids to the Xtream Arena in...
Iowa Girls State Volleyball Tournament to move to Coralville next year