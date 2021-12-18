North Linn’s Tyler Stanley gets a college scholarship for esports

COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - Tyler Stanley has got game.

“I’ve always just had a natural gift for video game,” Tyler said.

But Tyler’s gift, along with hard work, got him more than just a high score. The North Linn senior is getting a scholarship to play esports -competitive video games - at Davenport University in Michigan.

“This is a good way to put it for people who watch college football,” Tyler said. “They’re pretty much the Alabama of esports”

In college, Tyler will play a 5 vs 5 shooting game called Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. To win, Tyler has be good a teammate, just like he does on the football field as an offensive lineman for the Lynx.

“Football and other sports in general translate to what I do a lot,” Tyler said. “Growing up and playing sports you learn a lot of how to operate in a team environment and how to be disciplined and interact with coaches and teammates.”

Tyler isn’t just playing for himself, his story is more than just what’s on the screen.

“When I was pretty young still my grandfather passed away. My family was trying to cope with that in a bunch of different ways and my dad bought a PlayStation 2, and I instantly fell in love,” said Tyler. “Being able to fill that void with, as weird as it sounds, playing video games, and to take my mind of being sad about losing him, especially with a loved one like my dad, it just creates a good avenue of coping.”

Tyler said he loves competition, no matter the sport. With practice, he went from good to one of the best in the country. Just like any other kid, he had to explain it to his parents.

“They totally thought that either I was not telling the total truth or that someone from Davenport’s camp was not telling the total truth,” Tyler said. “But once we got there, they saw the paper in front of them that I could sign they were totally on board and thought it was an amazing opportunity.”

Tyler’s mother, Heather, an Iowa alum, said she was upset Tyler didn’t follow her path. But she was completely supportive of her son.

“You can’t spend your life telling kids to dream big and get mad when they do,” Stanley said.

Tyler and his mom say this is more than just a game, it’s a chance for anyone to dream big.

“Ty was lucky enough, he was good at regular traditional sports too, but he passion really was around esports,” Heather said. “To find a way to chart that path forward and fulfill that passion and keep doing it at a collegiate level. I think it’s kind of inspiring.”

