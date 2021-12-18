Show You Care
Iowa State running back Breece Hall declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Iowa State running back Breece Hall during an NCAA football game against Louisiana-Monroe on...
Iowa State running back Breece Hall during an NCAA football game against Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Justin Hayworth)(Justin Hayworth | AP)
By Chelsie Brown
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State All-American running back Breece Hall announced he is declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft.

The junior rushed for 1,472 yards and 20 touchdowns on the season and was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year for the second straight season.

Hall set an NCAA record scoring a rushing touchdown in 24 consecutive games. He finished his career with 3,931 rushing yards.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

