Iowa State running back Breece Hall declares for 2022 NFL Draft

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State All-American running back Breece Hall announced he is declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft.

The junior rushed for 1,472 yards and 20 touchdowns on the season and was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year for the second straight season.

Hall set an NCAA record scoring a rushing touchdown in 24 consecutive games. He finished his career with 3,931 rushing yards.

