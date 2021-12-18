Cedar Rapids officer fires at suspect after short chase

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Cedar Rapids are looking for a suspect after an attempted traffic stop on Friday evening.

At around 8:36 p.m., an officer with the Cedar Rapids Police Department tried to stop a vehicle on 32nd Street NE. The vehicle instead led the officer on a short chase, taking both onto Center Street NE until a dead end with a construction zone.

At the dead end, the officer exited their patrol car to approach the suspect’s vehicle, which then turned at and accelerated toward the officer. The vehicle hit the officer, who then fired their weapon at the vehicle as it left the area.

The suspect stopped the vehicle at the end of 34th Street NE and escaped. They remain at large, according to police.

The officer involved in the incident was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries. They have since been released.

