Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Casey’s completes purchase of Pilot convenience stores

Casey’s General Stores is launching a new look for the first time in 50 years.
Casey’s General Stores is launching a new look for the first time in 50 years.(Dakota News Now)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa-based convenience store chain has completed the purchase of 40 stores from Knoxville, Tennessee-based Pilot Corporation.

Casey’s General Stores Inc. announced in a news release it closed the sale as part of a three-year plan to add 345 new stores nationwide. The company describes itself as the third-largest convenience store retailer in the United States, with more than 2,400 stores nationwide. Casey’s says the purchase will expand its footprint in Tennessee and Kentucky.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reported that the Haslam family, which owns a controlling share of Pilot, intends to leave the convenience store business, while maintaining some travel centers. The Pilot convenience stores were owned and operated independently from Pilot’s travel center and energy businesses.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The exterior of McKinley STEAM Academy in Cedar Rapids.
Gun Found at Cedar Rapids middle school, student arrested
Local school districts working with law enforcement after national social media threat
Local school districts working with law enforcement after national social media threat
School resource officers and school staff promptly located the 12-year-old student who posted...
12-year-old arrested after sending threat to Dubuque School on social media
Drew Blahnik appears for a hearing at the Linn County Courthouse on a motion for a new trial.
Drew Blahnik sentenced to up to 57 years in prison for the murder of Chris Bagley
Police said the students charged are all under the age of 18, so none of their names will be...
5 students charged in series of school threats in West Des Moines

Latest News

Girl State Volleyball moving impacts local businesses
Girl State Volleyball moving impacts local businesses
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 4, 2019 file photo, a Planned Parenthood clinic is seen in St....
Leader of Planned Parenthood in upper Midwest stepping down
A roadway crash.
Two teenagers killed, three others seriously hurt in Winneshiek County crash
Police investigate the scene in Cedar Rapids where they say a suspect drove their vehicle into...
Cedar Rapids officer fires at suspect after short chase