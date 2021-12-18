Active police presence near Center St NE and Oakland Rd NE
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 8:45 tonight witnesses reported a heavy police presence on the Northeast side of Cedar Rapids.
Police have blocked off Center Street between Carlisle St. NE and Oakland Rd NE.
TV-9 spoke to one neighbor in the area who said he saw a vehicle drive through his front lawn and take out one of his bushes.
Police have not released any more information at this time.
