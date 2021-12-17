Show You Care
Waterloo Woman lies on form to buy guns for felon, gets 5 years probation

A woman who falsified an ATF form so that she could purchase two guns to give to a felon, was sentenced to 5 years of federal probation on Friday.(VideoBlocks)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A woman who falsified an ATF form so that she could purchase two guns to give to a felon, was sentenced to 5 years of federal probation on Friday.

Court records show that 23-year-old Jamie Marie Graham received the prison term after a guilty plea in June to one count of making a false statement during a purchase of a firearm. Graham agreed to purchase the guns for felon Dmontrey Redmond in December 2020.

Graham and Redmond entered a gun store in Waterloo where Graham purchased two guns using a cash card provided to her by Redmond. She then gave Redmond both of the guns.

One of the guns was eventually given to individuals in Cedar Rapids, who left the gun loaded and unsecured inside their home, where their four-year-old child found and accidentally discharged the weapon, causing significant injuries to the head and chin.

Redmond has pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is currently awaiting sentencing.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

