Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Sioux City Police: 6 students facing charges in connection to social media prank threats

Sioux City Police Department vehicle
Sioux City Police Department vehicle(ktiv)
By Dean Welte
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Multiple Sioux City students have been charged after police say they posted noncredible threats on social media.

Sioux City Police say in total six students have been charged with harassment. Additionally, Sioux City school officials say they have taken steps to keep these students out of school until police are done with their investigation. The students are also expected to face disciplinary action.

The names of the students have not been released.

Police say all the threats these students made on social media were intended to cause alarm amongst students attending school in Sioux City. None of the threats were considered legitimate by police.

Over the last two days, police say they investigated a report of a suspect telling several people he was planning on bringing a gun to school, a conversation in which a student was implying threats against East Middle, a post depicting a gun with a threat towards North Middle, and posts on TikTok of several students at East High pointing their phones like guns.

The Rapid City, South Dakota Police Department says one of the threats out of Sioux City did cause a school in Rapid City to close. The SCPD says they are investigating that post as well.

These investigations began after school districts and law enforcement departments learned of anonymous, nationwide threats against schools that were being shared on TikTok and other social media platforms. In response to this national trend and the threats being investigated in Sioux City, the SCPD had additional law enforcement at schools Friday.

Copyright 2021 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews on the scene of a semi rollover along Highway 151 near Walford, Iowa, on...
At least one person killed as severe storms move through Eastern Iowa
Cedar Rapids police aware of TikTok challenge urging school violence Friday
Storm damage in Rudd, Iowa, on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, after a reported tornado struck...
Tornado causes significant damage in Rudd
Power lines down in Clear Lake
More than 150,000 lost power at height of severe weather
Three people have been arrested after they allegedly grabbed a bunch of clothes off racks at...
Three arrested after high speed police chase from Evansdale to Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Eastern Iowa Airport TSA officer donates kidney without knowing recipient
Eastern Iowa Airport TSA officer donates kidney without knowing recipient
Eastern Iowa Airport TSA officer donates kidney without knowing recipient
Eastern Iowa Airport TSA officer donates kidney without knowing recipient
Drew Blahnik sentenced to 57 years in prison for killing Chris Bagley
Drew Blahnik sentenced to 57 years in prison for killing Chris Bagley
Fire engines at Iowa City Fire Department Station 4, 2008 Dubuque Road, Iowa City, on the...
Iowa City Fire Department responds to fire at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
Police said the students charged are all under the age of 18, so none of their names will be...
5 students charged in series of school threats in West Des Moines