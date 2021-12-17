Show You Care
Quiet is the weather word to end the week

By Joe Winters
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Reality returns after a very wild Wednesday. Temperatures continue to fall into the upcoming weekend giving us a holiday-like feel. The 30s on Friday and 20s for highs on Saturday are expected. Unfortunately, the weather looks to remain quiet next week. This leads us to Christmas with very little if any chance for snow. Have a good night!

