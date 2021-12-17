Police: Man charged with making threat against Davenport high school

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man awaiting sentencing in a gun case was arrested Friday after police say he made a false claim on social media that there was a person armed with a firearm at Davenport Central High School.

Leon Lequan Simpson III, 20, faces one count of first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison.

He was being held in the Scott County Jail on a $2,000 bond, online jail records show.

Around 11:35 a.m. Friday, the high school was placed on a lockdown to investigate a threat directed at the school that was posted on Facebook.

Police said the lockdown was lifted about 10 minutes later after school resource offices and school staff determined there was no immediate threat to students and staff.

According to an arrest affidavit, Simpson said in a Facebook message that a person armed with an AR-15 rifle was in a bathroom at the school.

Simpson was arrested earlier this year in connection with a gunfire incident.

According to an arrest affidavit, Davenport police responded to East Dover Court and Grand Avenue for a report of gunfire on July 18 and found five shell casings.

According to the affidavit, two additional casings were later found on the top of the vehicle Simpson was driving at the time of the incident.

The casings, according to the affidavit, matched the casings found at the scene.

According to the affidavit, Simpson admitted he fired a semi-automatic pistol in the “general direction” of another person with the intent of provoking fear.

Court records show he pleaded guilty in October to one count of possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon, a Class D felony. He will be sentenced Jan. 26 in that case.

