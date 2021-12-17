Much less wind today, decent weekend ahead as well

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a quiet finish to the week and a fairly nice weekend as well. Today, a mix of sun and clouds is expected with highs into the mid-30s for most. Tonight, a weak system passes by to our south which will increase the clouds and pull slightly cooler temperatures down for tomorrow. Tomorrow night into Sunday morning will be the coldest night of the next nine, but even that won’t be too bad with lows around 10. All of next week continues to look dry and quiet with no travel issues leading into Christmas. Have a good weekend!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.