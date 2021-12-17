Loras’ Kassie Parker adds second national title to record-setting running career

DUBUQUE Iowa (KCRG) - Guttenberg, Iowa native Kassie Parker is now a two-time national champion. The fifth year Loras College runner isn’t calling it a career just yet.

In November, Parker claimed the Division III women’s cross country title in record-setting fashion. She also became the first female cross country national champ in school history and the first for the Duhawks since 1963.

“I was honestly surprised in myself, but my coaches were like we knew you could do it,” said Parker.

Her first title came in 2019 in track and field. She won the 10,000 meter outdoor championship.

On top of her national recognition, Parker holds the Loras school record in every distance in cross country and every event from a mile and longer in indoor and outdoor track and field.

“I feel like records are meant to be broken and I feel like recently our school has been getting a lot of firsts in program history. Being a part of that is really great,” she said.

Although Parker is set to graduate in December from the kinesiology program, she plans on going into the coaching and leadership graduate program next spring. It’s a one year program, but she intends to extend it to use up her running eligibility.

“I mean I didn’t get into running until my sophomore year of high school. I didn’t get really serious about it until I was a senior, so I really haven’t been running that long,” explained Parker. “It’s just something I’m actually new to and I keep learning new things. I think being able to come this far since high school has been great and I want to keep going with it.”

Parker will run in the indoor and outdoor season this year and have one more cross country and outdoor season next year. Although she boasts an impressive resume, if you think she’s achieved all her goals- think again.

“Since high school I’ve had this mindset of keep pushing myself to my limits. Coming to Loras and seeing those times drop, it just motivates me to keep getting better and better,” she said.

