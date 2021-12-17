Local line workers repaired power to most of the Cedar Rapids area overnight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Line workers were done with most of their repairs by 3 a.m. on Thursday morning. That’s just five hours after companies saw peak numbers in power outages across the area.

Linn County Rural Electric Cooperative had about 23 hundred customers without power at that time. CEO, Terry Sullivan says they had to wait until winds died down before they sent crews out.

All but two of their workers were on call to go anywhere at any time. By noon today, they had just 15 people still waiting for power.

Alliant Energy covers the majority of the state. They peaked with about 80 thousand customers losing power.

Melissa McCarville with Alliant Energy says crews have worked constantly since late last night to restore power to everyone.

“There were just a lot of customers in different areas across the state that needed to get their power restored and so we were ready, we were prepared, and as soon as it was safe to do so, we deployed those crews and got them out to start working,” she said.

Their goal is to have all power restored to their customers by the end of the day on Friday.

McCarville says because of weather like what we saw last night, many customers will call in and experience long wait times. But the best option they have to get their power back quickly is to go online to their website.

