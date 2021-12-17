Leaders say it’s important to coordinate tornado response, do not self deploy

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Leaders say it’s crucial for people not to self deploy to disaster sites, even if they mean well. A natural reaction to mass suffering, like after the tornadoes that hit Kentucky and other nearby states, is to want to take action.

”In our hearts you know we really want to go help and that’s my first instinct to get in the car and go, but often we’re just in the way,” Pastor Catie Newman said, Disaster Coordinator for the Iowa United Methodist Church conference.

Pastor Newman has coordinated disaster response for the Iowa United Methodist Church Conference since 2013, she told us it’s important to be connected to an organized response. That’s exactly what a group of local construction workers is doing with the help of businesses in the Cedar Rapids metro.

”We’ve been speaking with Graves County Sheriff’s Office down in Kentucky, and then also with His Hands Ministry. They’ve got three different donation locations we’re going to visit when we get down there,” Robert Essex said, Owner of Essex Family Construction.

The group is leaving on Monday for Mayfield. Johnson County Emergency Management Agency Director Dave Wilson said coordinating relief efforts with an organized non-profit or church is critical to not adding unnecessary chaos to the situation.

”Those people always have a contact on the opposite end whether it’s local emergency management, or somebody that’s requested them that’s got a site that they’re going to set up,” Wilson explained.

It’s something that’s important because things like lodging can be hard to come by, and many disaster sites may even require proof of identification to get in.

”It’s got to be organized because there’s still a lot of people that they haven’t even found. There’s still people that they’re missing, and it’s still a natural disaster you can’t just drive around gawking. You’ve got to be organized because it’s still a dangerous place to be,” Essex said.

Pastor Newman said the Iowa United Methodist Church conference has been in touch with coordinators in both Kentucky and Arkansas, and plans to step in, when it’s their turn.

”As soon as they have set something up for us, yet there will be lots of opportunities over the next year to go and help,” she explained.

Wilson said, giving money to reputable groups helping out, like the Salvation Army or Red Cross is always a good way to contribute.

Those wanting to donate items for Essex and the group of construction workers leaving Monday for Kentucky can do so at the following locations:

-Believers in Grace Church -8600 C Avenue NE Cedar Rapids

-Capital Sanitary Supply – 5005 Blairs Forest Lane NE Cedar Rapids

-Franks Tree Service -6377 Partners Avenue Marion

-Johnson Avenue Hy-Vee –Cedar Rapids

-1722 Southview Drive NW Cedar Rapids

They’re looking for basics and necessities families may need, like personal hygiene items or nonperishable food.

Several area businesses and groups are helping out with that effort including those acting as drop off sites, Essex Family Construction, CleanCore Inc, Pro Builders Contracting, Bridge Under the Bridge, A-1 Rental Equipment & More, Aero Rental & Party Shoppe in Iowa City, Los Compadres and Applebee’s.

