Judge denies change of venue request for trial for man accused of shooting Linn County deputy

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has denied a change of venue request for the trial of a man accused of shooting a Linn County deputy in Coggon in June of this year.

Stanley Donahue, 36, of Chicago, is charged with attempted murder, first-degree robbery, and possession of a firearm as a felon. Investigators said Donahue shot Linn County Deputy William Halverson several times when the deputy responded to a robbery in progress at the Casey’s General Store at 5110 Highway 13 in Coggon.

Donahue reportedly fled on foot, prompting a manhunt involving several law enforcement agencies from across eastern Iowa that lasted more than 12 hours. The manhunt ended when a KCRG-TV9 crew spotted a man who matched the suspect description walking along Highway 13 near Coggon at about 12:40 p.m. Monday. Donahue was taken into custody without incident. Deputy Halverson recovered and left the hospital in July.

Court documents say attorneys for Stanley Donahue, 36, of Chicago, requested a change of venue, arguing that a fair and impartial trial couldn’t be preserved with a jury from Linn County. Donahue’s attorneys reportedly cited about 30 internet, newspaper and televised stories about the crimes at issue in the case.

However, the judge said, based on his experience with previous cases that have also received extensive media coverage, a majority of the potential jurors in the county will have either not heard about the case because they don’t follow the news closely, or they won’t remember what they may have heard.

