Iowa Girls State Volleyball Tournament to move to Coralville next year

Xtream Arena in Coralville.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa girls State Volleyball Tournament is moving out of Cedar Rapids to the Xtream Arena in Coralville beginning in 2022.

The Board of Directors announced the approval of the move on Friday.

The Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids has hosted the tournament since 1991.

“We are incredibly honored by the opportunity to host the IGHSAU Girls State Volleyball Championships,” said Josh Schamberger, President of Think Iowa City + Iowa City Area Sports Commission. “We know that we have very big shoes to fill with the standard that has been set for the past 31 years by Cedar Rapids. We are excited by that challenge and deeply appreciative of the confidence Director Berger and her board have placed in us.”

The Xtream Arena opened in September 2020. It’s also home to the University of Iowa volleyball team and the Iowa Heartlanders ECHL hockey team.

