Iowa City Fire Department responds to fire at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics

Fire engines at Iowa City Fire Department Station 4, 2008 Dubuque Road, Iowa City, on the...
Fire engines at Iowa City Fire Department Station 4, 2008 Dubuque Road, Iowa City, on the city's northeast side on Thursday, May 3, 2012. (Matt Nelson/The Gazette - KCRG-TV9)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday at approximately 11:02 am the Iowa City Fire Department was called to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, 200 Hawkins Drive, for a possible building fire in Boyd Tower.

Upon arrival, Crews found a pile of burning leaves in the third floor penthouse of Boyd Tower. The leaves had accumulated next to a generator stack and ignited.

The fire was extinguished quickly with no damage or injuries being reported.

Smoke found in the first and second-floor hallways of Boyd Tower was ventilated out using the building’s HVAC system.

Fire crews were on scene for about one hour.

