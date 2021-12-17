Iowa City Fire Department responds to fire at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday at approximately 11:02 am the Iowa City Fire Department was called to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, 200 Hawkins Drive, for a possible building fire in Boyd Tower.

Upon arrival, Crews found a pile of burning leaves in the third floor penthouse of Boyd Tower. The leaves had accumulated next to a generator stack and ignited.

The fire was extinguished quickly with no damage or injuries being reported.

Smoke found in the first and second-floor hallways of Boyd Tower was ventilated out using the building’s HVAC system.

Fire crews were on scene for about one hour.

