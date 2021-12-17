Iowa City Fire Department responds to fire at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday at approximately 11:02 am the Iowa City Fire Department was called to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, 200 Hawkins Drive, for a possible building fire in Boyd Tower.
Upon arrival, Crews found a pile of burning leaves in the third floor penthouse of Boyd Tower. The leaves had accumulated next to a generator stack and ignited.
The fire was extinguished quickly with no damage or injuries being reported.
Smoke found in the first and second-floor hallways of Boyd Tower was ventilated out using the building’s HVAC system.
Fire crews were on scene for about one hour.
Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.