Gun Found at Cedar Rapids middle school, student arrested

By Adam Carros
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A note sent home to parents confirms school and police officials found a gun at McKinnley Middle School in Cedar Rapids.

The note from the principal Jason Martinez let parents know of an “incident” that created concern with two students and that “Administration and CRPD acted swiftly and located and secured a firearm on the school premises.

Cedar Rapids police told TV9 another student reported a student had a gun on campus and that’s what triggered the response. Police said the handgun was found in a student locker and officers detained two students for questioning. One student was charged for carrying a weapon on school grounds.

The school district has not responded to KCRG-TV9′s questions regarding the incident.

Cedar Rapids Police did release a statement in regards to the incident:

“Cedar Rapids Police officers were dispatched to McKinley Middle School at 620 10th St SE. School officials were alerted by a student that another student had brought a gun to school.

This information led school officials to discover a loaded, small-caliber handgun in a student’s locker. Officers arrived on scene where school personnel had two students detained. The students were transported to and interviewed at the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

Following the interviews, one male student was charged with Carrying a Firearm on School Grounds (Iowa Code sec. 724.4 B ) which is Class-D Felony. The student was transported to the Linn County Detention Center. This remains an active investigation. Investigators will continue to work with the Linn County Attorney’s Office to determine if any additional charges will be filed related to the incident.”

The gun was found on the day school districts nationwide had feared because of a social media threat towards schools nationwide for Friday. Those threats forced several districts to cancel classes for the day and others reported high absentee rates.

On Friday, Dubuque police also arrested a 12-year-old for sending a threat to a school on social media.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

