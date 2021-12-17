Fire at Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinic’s Boyd Tower forces evacuation
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa Police have issued a Hawk Alert for an elevator fire at University of Iowa Hospital and Clinic’s Boyd Tower, on the north end of the hospital.
In the alert, police said evacuations are in progress and people should avoid the area.
Police said the Iowa City Fire Department is at the scene.
This is a developing story.
