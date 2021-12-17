Show You Care
Fire at Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinic’s Boyd Tower forces evacuation

University of Iowa police say they are evacuating Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinic's Boyd...
University of Iowa police say they are evacuating Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinic's Boyd Tower due to an elevator fire.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa Police have issued a Hawk Alert for an elevator fire at University of Iowa Hospital and Clinic’s Boyd Tower, on the north end of the hospital.

In the alert, police said evacuations are in progress and people should avoid the area.

Police said the Iowa City Fire Department is at the scene.

Click here to see the alert.

This is a developing story.

