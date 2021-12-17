Eastern Iowans to get early access to Kurt Warner biopic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in eastern Iowa will have a chance to see the new movie based on the life of Kurt Warner before its official theatrical release.

The film is set for a nationwide release on Christmas day, but Marcus Theaters in Cedar Rapids is having early showings of the film on Friday and Saturday.

Warner played college football at the University of Northern Iowa before playing for three NFL teams.

The undrafted free-agent rose to stardom in the NFL when he led the St. Louis Rams to a Super Bowl win in 1999. Warner was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017.

In the movie, called “American Underdog,” Kurt Warner is played by Zachary Levi, of “Shazam!” and “Chuck” fame.

The film is an adaptation of the autobiographical book “All Things Possible: My Story of Faith, Football, and the First Miracle.”

You can find more information about the film and get tickets here.

See how this warrior became a gladiator. American Underdog tickets are ON SALE NOW! Premiere shows starting Dec. 24 🎟 https://t.co/P7yVATZdgl



Or see it early - Dec. 17 & Dec. 18 🎟 https://t.co/z0yVkar7NN pic.twitter.com/ZCVA9mk7BY — Marcus Theatres 🍿 (@Marcus_Theatres) December 15, 2021

