Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Eastern Iowans to get early access to Kurt Warner biopic

St. Louis Rams quarterback Kurt Warner (13) reaches back to pass as New Orleans Saints Brady...
St. Louis Rams quarterback Kurt Warner (13) reaches back to pass as New Orleans Saints Brady Smith (91) bears down in the first quarter Sunday, Nov. 28, 1999 at the Trans World Dome in St. Louis.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)(L.G. PATTERSON | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in eastern Iowa will have a chance to see the new movie based on the life of Kurt Warner before its official theatrical release.

The film is set for a nationwide release on Christmas day, but Marcus Theaters in Cedar Rapids is having early showings of the film on Friday and Saturday.

Warner played college football at the University of Northern Iowa before playing for three NFL teams.

The undrafted free-agent rose to stardom in the NFL when he led the St. Louis Rams to a Super Bowl win in 1999. Warner was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017.

In the movie, called “American Underdog,” Kurt Warner is played by Zachary Levi, of “Shazam!” and “Chuck” fame.

The film is an adaptation of the autobiographical book “All Things Possible: My Story of Faith, Football, and the First Miracle.”

You can find more information about the film and get tickets here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews on the scene of a semi rollover along Highway 151 near Walford, Iowa, on...
At least one person killed as severe storms move through Eastern Iowa
Cedar Rapids police aware of TikTok challenge urging school violence Friday
Storm damage in Rudd, Iowa, on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, after a reported tornado struck...
Tornado causes significant damage in Rudd
Power lines down in Clear Lake
More than 150,000 lost power at height of severe weather
Three people have been arrested after they allegedly grabbed a bunch of clothes off racks at...
Three arrested after high speed police chase from Evansdale to Cedar Rapids

Latest News

The man convicted of stabbing and killing Chris Bagley in 2018 is set to be sentenced on Friday.
Man convicted of killing Chris Bagley to be sentenced Friday
National ugly Christmas sweater day is observed every year on the third Friday of December.
It's National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day
Some dogs that had been at an ASPCA shelter in Kentucky are now at the Dubuque Regional Humane...
Dubuque Regional Humane Society takes in animals from Kentucky shelter
Cedar Rapids' very own Willie Ray Fairley is down in Mayfield to feed storm victims.
Willie Ray Fairley to serve tornado victims in Kentucky Friday
KCRG-TV9 and our Gray Television stations are working to "Heal the Heartland." It's to help...
Salvation Army asking for donations to Heal the Heartland after devastating tornado