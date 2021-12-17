Show You Care
Dubuque Regional Humane Society takes in animals from Kentucky shelter

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Some dogs that had been at an ASPCA shelter in Kentucky are now in Dubuque.

The Dubuque Regional Humane Society shared pictures of some of the animals on Thursday.

“A few of our tornado transport pups are ready for homes!” the DRHS said in a Facebook post.

The ASPCA is mobilizing its disaster response teams to provide critical support in Kentucky and will assist with the evacuation of homeless cats and dogs to free up space and resources.

For more information on pet adoption, click here.

