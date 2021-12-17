Dubuque Regional Humane Society takes in animals from Kentucky shelter

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Some dogs that had been at an ASPCA shelter in Kentucky are now in Dubuque.

The Dubuque Regional Humane Society shared pictures of some of the animals on Thursday.

“A few of our tornado transport pups are ready for homes!” the DRHS said in a Facebook post.

The ASPCA is mobilizing its disaster response teams to provide critical support in Kentucky and will assist with the evacuation of homeless cats and dogs to free up space and resources.

