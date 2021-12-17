Show You Care
Dubuque Community School District hires full-time substitute teachers to alleviate staffing shortage issues

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque Community School District staff will hire twelve full-time substitute teachers in the hopes of addressing staffing shortages.

There has been a shortage of substitute teachers since the beginning of the school year in Dubuque. Amy Hawkins, the district’s chief human resources officer, said these twelve substitute teacher positions will be filled by current student teachers who graduated and earned their degrees at the end of the fall semester. These hires will fill in for licensed teachers throughout the district.

Hawkins mentioned finding substitutes has been so challenging that administrators have had to cover for classrooms and teachers have had to give up their planning time. She added, they reached out to the student teachers they had this fall semester and offered them an interview to be hired as full-time subs.

These twelve new substitutes will begin working full-time for the district on Jan. 3, and they will be assigned to either one or two buildings to help fill in when necessary.

”Our current staff will not have to be subbing as much during their prep times, so they will be able to use those times to take a deep breath and do their planning and the things they would do during that break period that they have not been able to do consistently throughout the fall semester,” Hawkins explained.

This comes as the district increased pay for substitutes in other roles like secretaries, paraprofessionals and cafeteria workers, but they have not seen a huge response.

