Drew Blahnik sentenced to up to 57 years in prison for the murder of Chris Bagley

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After reviewing the presentence investigation report a judge sentenced Drew Blahnik to up to 50 years in prison for second-degree murder on Friday. He was also convicted back in July of obstructing prosecution and abuse of a corpse. He will serve a maximum of 2 years and 5 years consecutively for those convictions.

The judge gave both Drew Blahnik and the family of Chris Bagley a chance to speak to the court, and in turn, to one another before handing down his sentencing.

The family of Chris Bagley used their platform to openly and emotionally vent their feelings and frustrations to Drew Blahnik for his actions. In his testimony, Drew Blahnik made a point to not apologize for the killing of Chris Bagley and blamed the judicial system for mistreating him.

Blahnik killed Bagley during a scuffle in a mobile home just outside Cedar Rapids in December 2018. His body was found a few months later buried in the backyard of a southeast Cedar Rapids home.

