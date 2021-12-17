Show You Care
CPU basketball player over comes Down Syndrome to become Athlete of the Week

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CENTER POINT, Iowa (KCRG) - CPU basketball player Parker Libolt is our honorary Athlete of the Week.

Center Point Urbana Junior Parker Libolt has a real passion for sports and he loves being on the CPU basketball team.

Parker who has Down Syndrome made his first varsity shot against Marion this year and the crowd went crazy.

“It felt like wow! It was crazy, the crowd just went nuts. It was awesome,” Parker said.  

“His joy and passion for his teammates is really what’s special. The basket is icing on the cake, but it’s all the things that he does for the 50 guys on the team that is what makes Parker special,” said Parker’s coach Mike Halac.

Latest News

Athlete of the Week: Parker Libolt
Athlete of the Week: Parker Libolt
