Cool and Quiet as we approach the Winter Solstice and Christmas

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We head into the weekend on a quiet and cool note. Tonight, a very weak system passes south and east of the TV9 viewing area. It doesn’t look like most of us will be impacted by it, but a few snowflakes may be flying at times into early Saturday. Accumulation though is not expected in eastern Iowa. Look for a few clouds in our northern zones on Saturday with skies partly cloudy to mostly sunny the farther to the south you go. Skies clear Saturday night with mostly sunny skies by Sunday. Temperatures warm to around freezing both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures moderate to slightly above average for the balance of next week with partly cloudy skies overhead. Chances of a White Christmas don’t look good in eastern Iowa with no meaningful chances for precipitation in the next week, though holiday travel looks to be in good shape!

