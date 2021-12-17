City of Mayfield in need of dire help; Willie Ray ready to do his part

MAYFIELD, Kentucky (KCRG) - In the final hours of daylight on Thursday afternoon, Bobby Waldridge took a moment to take his mind back six days to a night that changed his town forever.

“It just broke my heart,” said Waldridge, who is the pastor at Yahweh Baptist Church, across from the Graves County Courthouse in Mayfield. “The wind was still going and there was metal and there was debris all over. I walked in and everything in the church was thrown into the back.”

Of the dozens of deaths in this town of 10,000 people from the tornado, Waldridge said no one in his church community died but there are some still in critical condition at area hospitals.

Sunset at this time of year is about 4:40 p.m. in Mayfield. By 5 p.m., the streets are fully dark. No street lights as the only power in the core of the city comes from generators or batteries.

Two miles north of downtown, two big buildings at the Graves County Fairgrounds are full of the essentials for anyone to pick up. One basketball gym and one soccer facility, packed with clothing, diapers, dry foods. Outside, stacks and stacks of bottled water fill the dirt parking lots.

Willie Ray Fairley and his convoy pulled into the fairgrounds just before 6 p.m. on Thursday, after ten hours and 500 miles of driving. Fairley, the owner of Willie Ray’s Q-Shack in Cedar Rapids, became known in August 2020 for serving thousands of meals to derecho survivors from his city. Since then, Fairley has traveled to Louisiana and Texas to help feed people after natural disasters.

Fairley plans to start his “long Friday” at 5:30 a.m.

“We plan to serve 500 meals for tomorrow,” said Fairley, estimating about 11 a.m. on Friday to start offering whatever he can.

Waldridge hopes people keep this part of Kentucky in their prayers and their thoughts. He was blunt in what he thinks Mayfield needs.

“We don’t need more pizza or more water. We need money.”

He took us through the chicken industry jobs that lift up this city and the difficult months that could be coming.

“Their livelihood is lost,” he said of many workers in Mayfield. “The chicken industry is big here and we have hundreds of chicken farms around here. The hatchery is destroyed and they’re still several months - maybe six months - before that’s even a thing again.”

