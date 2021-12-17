Cedar Rapids school district to give update on pandemic mitigation measures in January

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District on Friday said it plans to reassess its COVID-19 mitigation measures and provide an update after Winter Break.

Superintendent Noreen Bush said the district is looking into factors like increased access to vaccinations for kids ages 5-11 and boosters for those ages 16 and older as it considers measures like masking.

In addition, Bush said the district is monitoring data including, county positivity rate, transmission level, reported cases among the 0-17 age group and district positivity rate.

The district plans to use that data to inform its decision-making regarding its mitigation measures moving forward.

