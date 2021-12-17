Analysis finds just 60% of nursing home residents, 19% of staff in Iowa have received COVID booster

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - AARP is calling for more access to, and receipt of, COVID-19 booster shots for nursing home residents and staff in Iowa.

It comes in response to the latest data from AARP’s Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard that showed 60 percent of residents and just 19 percent of staff have received a booster dose.

AARP said the numbers are concerning ahead of holiday gatherings and increasing rates of COVID-19 cases in nursing homes nationally.

“Increasing vaccination rates—including boosters — among nursing home residents and staff is key to protecting our loved ones and getting the pandemic under control.” said Brad Anderson, State Director of AARP Iowa. “As new variants emerge and vaccine immunity wanes, the low number of residents and staff who have received a booster creates an unacceptable level of risk since the disease spreads so easily in these environments.”

The data from AARP shows that despite the low numbers, the state of Iowa is among the top five states in the country for percentage of nursing home residents who have received a booster dose. Iowa comes in behind North Dakota (68.2 percent), New Hampshire (62.1 percent) and Vermont (70 percent).

Vaccinations for long-term care residents began in Iowa on Dec. 28, 2020, and booster doses began rolling out in September for certain age groups.

According to state data, 16 long term care facilities in Iowa are experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak.

Last week, hospitals in Iowa urged residents to get the booster, saying it is highly effective in keeping people out of the hospital and reducing their chances of having severe illness.

The latest data from the Iowa Department of Public Health shows 1,807,886 people in Iowa have received either the single-dose vaccine or two-doses of the two-dose vaccines. Nearly 700,000 Iowans have received a booster dose.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.