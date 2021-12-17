Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

5 students charged in series of school threats in West Des Moines

Police said the students charged are all under the age of 18, so none of their names will be...
Police said the students charged are all under the age of 18, so none of their names will be released.(Live 5/File)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -West Des Moines police announced that two students at Stilwell Junior High have been charged with felony terrorism and that three more have been charged with fire-degree harassment.

Social media threats forced several districts to cancel classes for the day and others reported high absentee rates.

“Although these threats were not carried out, the seriousness of the crimes and the disruption of the school and the learning environment were factors taken into account when criminal charges were filed,” said West Des Moines police.

“On Friday specifically, these social media threats quickly caused parents to be concerned which led to an overwhelming amount of phone calls made to the school and parents arriving at the school to remove their children. Accordingly, the School Resource Officer from the West Des Moines Police Department worked directly with staff at Stilwell to investigate these threats as quickly as possible in order to maintain order and the safety of the students and staff.”

Police said the students charged are all under the age of 18, so none of their names will be released.

On Friday, Dubuque police also arrested a 12-year-old for sending a threat to a school on social media.

Cedar Rapids police also charged a student with Carrying a Firearm on School Grounds

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews on the scene of a semi rollover along Highway 151 near Walford, Iowa, on...
At least one person killed as severe storms move through Eastern Iowa
Cedar Rapids police aware of TikTok challenge urging school violence Friday
Storm damage in Rudd, Iowa, on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, after a reported tornado struck...
Tornado causes significant damage in Rudd
Power lines down in Clear Lake
More than 150,000 lost power at height of severe weather
Three people have been arrested after they allegedly grabbed a bunch of clothes off racks at...
Three arrested after high speed police chase from Evansdale to Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Eastern Iowa Airport TSA officer donates kidney without knowing recipient
Eastern Iowa Airport TSA officer donates kidney without knowing recipient
Eastern Iowa Airport TSA officer donates kidney without knowing recipient
Eastern Iowa Airport TSA officer donates kidney without knowing recipient
Drew Blahnik sentenced to 57 years in prison for killing Chris Bagley
Drew Blahnik sentenced to 57 years in prison for killing Chris Bagley
Fire engines at Iowa City Fire Department Station 4, 2008 Dubuque Road, Iowa City, on the...
Iowa City Fire Department responds to fire at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics