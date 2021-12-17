12-year-old arrested after sending threat to Dubuque School on social media

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Washington Middle School student immediately notified school staff after viewing a social media message posted by another student threatening to bring a weapon to school at approximately 8:30 this morning.

School resource officers and school staff promptly located the 12-year-old student who posted the message and determined no weapon was brought onto school property.

The student was charged with Threat of Terrorism and sent to Juvenile Detention.

