Xtream Arena Skate & Donate Event benefits Coralville Community Food Pantry

By Caroline Reevie
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:19 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Skate & Donate event begins at the Xtream Arena Thursday at 6 p.m. and goes till 8 p.m. You can skate on the Xtream Arena ice for $10, and the skate rental fee is $5.

To get the skate rental fee waived participants can bring in a personal hygiene item product. The holiday health drive will benefit the Coralville Community Food Pantry.

The pantry is in most need of items such as toilet paper, paper towels, shampoo & conditioner, diapers, and feminine hygiene products.

“It’s important to remember that our community members are whole people, and they have needs just like everybody else. And we really pride ourselves in trying to fill kind of as many needs as we are able to for families, but they are able to live healthy lives,” said Paola Jaramillo Guayara.

If you can’t attend Thursday’s event but would like to donate, items may be dropped off at the Xtream Arena until December 30th.

To purchase a ticket ahead of time for Thursday’s event click here.

