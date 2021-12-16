Winneshiek County officials ask for storm damage photos amid recovery efforts

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Winneshiek County Emergency Management is gathering information about Wednesday night’s storm damage.

In a Facebook post, It asked for residents to share pictures of storm damage on Facebook or send messages directly.

This comes after Wednesday night’s severe storms that cause damage and power outages across the state.

Additionally, in Winneshiek County, the county courthouse is expected to remain closed Thursday due to the power outage.

