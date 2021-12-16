Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Winneshiek County officials ask for storm damage photos amid recovery efforts

Winneshiek County Emergency Management is asking for storm damage photos from residents as it...
Winneshiek County Emergency Management is asking for storm damage photos from residents as it gathers information on Thursday.(Winneshiek County Emergency Management)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Winneshiek County Emergency Management is gathering information about Wednesday night’s storm damage.

In a Facebook post, It asked for residents to share pictures of storm damage on Facebook or send messages directly.

This comes after Wednesday night’s severe storms that cause damage and power outages across the state.

Additionally, in Winneshiek County, the county courthouse is expected to remain closed Thursday due to the power outage.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado watch till 11:00 pm for Eastern Iowa
Entire area under tornado watch, intense storms this evening
Wednesday's severe weather outlook
Strong winds already impacting portions of Iowa ahead of Wednesday evening storms
Power lines down in Clear Lake
More than 150,000 lost power at height of severe weather
We've already hit the record highs and widespread temperatures around 70 are still on track....
Record highs, gusty wind and severe weather all possible late Wednesday
Fire crews extinguished a sizable industrial fire at Johnson Gas Appliance Company at the...
Firefighters extinguish sizable fire at Johnson Gas Appliance Company in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

MidAmerican Energy: Most customers can expect power restored by end of day Thursday
Contractors plan to build an office, commercial and apartment building across from the Cedar...
Demolition begins at new downtown Cedar Rapids development
People have a chance to give back to the community while participate in a fun activity Thursday...
Xtream Arena Skate & Donate Event benefits Coralville Community Food Pantry
Contractors plan to build an office, commercial and apartment building across from the Cedar...
Demolition begins at new downtown Cedar Rapids development