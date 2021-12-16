Willie Ray Fairley leaves to feed tornado survivors in Kentucky

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The owner of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids, Willie Ray Fairley, is heading to Kentucky to help feed tornado survivors.

Fairley and crew are leaving Thursday morning.

He served thousands of free meals after the derecho, and took a team to Texas and Louisiana after disasters there.

KCRG-TV9 will be following him and sharing stories from strangers across state lines.

(2/2) This morning, the mobile Q Shack armada is off, and @chrisearl9 and I are following him. Over the next three days we’ll be sharing stories of strangers from across state lines helping each other through tragedy. pic.twitter.com/Gp8Lo7trEz — Jack Lido (@JackLido) December 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.