Willie Ray Fairley leaves to feed tornado survivors in Kentucky

Willie Ray Fairley is leaving Thursday morning for Kentucky to help feed tornado survivors.
Willie Ray Fairley is leaving Thursday morning for Kentucky to help feed tornado survivors.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The owner of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids, Willie Ray Fairley, is heading to Kentucky to help feed tornado survivors.

Fairley and crew are leaving Thursday morning.

He served thousands of free meals after the derecho, and took a team to Texas and Louisiana after disasters there.

KCRG-TV9 will be following him and sharing stories from strangers across state lines.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

