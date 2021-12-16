Tornado that hit Rudd rated EF-1

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The tornado that struck the community of Rudd and other parts of Floyd County was rated an EF1 tornado by meteorologists at the National Weather Service.

Meteorologists from the National Weather Service spent Thursday in Floyd County examining storm damage in an effort to determine the strength and path of the tornado that moved through. An EF1 tornado has winds of 86-110 m.p.h. based on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, a scale used to rank the strength of tornadoes based on damage. Additional information from the storm survey is expected by the end of the week.

Wednesday’s tornado caused damage across the community of Rudd, causing extensive damage in town. The Rudd Public Library was destroyed, several homes were severely damaged and the city’s water treatment facility received significant damage. Power and drinking water remain unavailable in the community of about 1,110 residents. The RMRR School District canceled classes Thursday to allow students and staff to help with clean-up efforts.

No serious injuries were reported in Floyd County during Wednesday’s severe weather.

