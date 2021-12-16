Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Tornado causes significant damage in Rudd

Storm damage in Rudd, Iowa, on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, after a reported tornado struck...
Storm damage in Rudd, Iowa, on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, after a reported tornado struck the town. (COURTESY BRIDGET POWERS)((COURTESY BRIDGET POWERS))
By Brian Tabick and Aaron Hepker
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 1:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUDD, Iowa (KCRG) - The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to stay away from the community of Rudd following severe weather Wednesday.

Severe storms struck the community at about 7 p.m. causing widespread damage in the town and surrounding areas.

“There is widespread damage throughout the entire time,” the Floyd County Sheriff’s office said. “Rudd is closed to non-residents.”

Floyd County Emergency Management said some buildings were heavily damaged after a tornado hit the town of about 1,100 residents. The city’s water treatment plant suffered damage and the community is expected to be without water or power for several days.

The Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock School District announced classes would be cancelled on Thursday. The district said it wants students and staff to be available to help clean-up storm damage. The district said the RMRR school building will be open starting at 7 a.m. Thursday to provide showers, meals and warmth.

No injuries have been reported.

Members of the Rudd Rockford Marble Rock Community, RRMR will not have classes on Thursday, December 16th. We want our...

Posted by RRMR School District on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado watch till 11:00 pm for Eastern Iowa
Entire area under tornado watch, intense storms this evening
Wednesday's severe weather outlook
Strong winds already impacting portions of Iowa ahead of Wednesday evening storms
The outlook for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center on Wednesday, December 14, 2021.
Strong storm system brings damaging winds, severe threat late Wednesday
Power lines down in Clear Lake
Over 100,000 without power in Iowa
Fire crews extinguished a sizable industrial fire at Johnson Gas Appliance Company at the...
Firefighters extinguish sizable fire at Johnson Gas Appliance Company in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Storm damage in Des Moines, Iowa, on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. (KCCI-TV)
MidAmerican Energy: Power restoration could take up to three days
Emergency crews on the scene of a semi rollover along Highway 151 near Walford, Iowa, on...
At least one person killed as severe storms move through Eastern Iowa
With less than three weeks left in the annual Kettle campaign, the Dubuque Salvation Army is at...
Dubuque Salvation Army to set up disaster service volunteer team
High winds and severe storms bring damage to eastern Iowa