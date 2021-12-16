Show You Care
Three arrested after high speed police chase from Evansdale to Cedar Rapids

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement in eastern Iowa arrested three people on Wednesday after they allegedly stole clothing from Old Navy and made a run for it.

Someone saw the vehicle’s license plate and called law enforcement. Evansdale Police Chief Mike Dean later spotted the car and tried to stop it. The driver refused to stop and a chase ensued, with speeds exceeding 100 mph at times.

Evansdale police were joined by other agencies, including the Iowa State Patrol.

A stop stick was used to flatten the tires of the suspect’s car on I-380. The chase ended near Carpenter Road in northeast Cedar Rapids. Police said the driver tried to make a run for it after stopping the car, but two passengers stayed with the vehicle.

Officials later identified the driver as 23-year-old Russell Calvin Miller, of Chicago. The two passengers were identified as 20-year-old Tiandra Marnee Ball, and 27-year-old Zhane Torese Ball, both of North Liberty.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

