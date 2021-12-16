Over 100,000 without power in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 11:00 pm for most of eastern Iowa. A high wind warning is also in effect. A line of strong storms is moving through the state from west to east, with multiple tornado warnings in several counties.

There are hundreds of reports of power outages around the state. Check here for the latest. Utility companies are standing by to fix any potential issues. You can also see Alliant Energy’s outage map here.

MidAmerican Energy said they’ve been tracking this forecast. Since most of the state is experiencing this weather, they aren’t able to stage workers. They’ll have to wait until damage reports come in.

TRAVEL ADVICE:

Stay off the roads this evening if you can. That’s the message from the Iowa DOT. Some drivers are already running into trouble.

Iowa City Transit is Suspended. Due to the extreme weather the City has temporarily suspended transit service until it is deemed safe enough to resume.

An Iowa State Patrol trooper posted pictures of a box truck with its top ripped open along Interstate 80 in Adair County.

The Iowa DOT has already responded to three non-wind-related crashes on I-80 in Iowa City, one of which was a rollover crash.

There are also reports of a semi-rolled over on highway 151 near Walford with deputies on the scene.

Avoid high areas like bridges and overpasses where wind speeds are higher and keep space between you and the cars around you, especially semi-trucks.

You can also check closings here.

