Still windy this morning, colder but much quieter this afternoon and tonight

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:40 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a much quieter day overall. The wind is still gusty early this morning, but is expected to continue backing off through the day. Temperatures will be back down to December reality with highs into the 30s north and 40s farther south. Tonight, mostly clear sky is likely with lows down into the upper teens to lower 20s. Looking ahead, there are no major systems in the offing all the way through Christmas Day. Temperatures will be a little colder this weekend, otherwise, highs should rebound back to the upper 30s to lower 40s for much of next week.

