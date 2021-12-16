Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Sheriff: Only residents allowed in Kingsley, Iowa at this time

Building damaged near Kingsley
Building damaged near Kingsley(Shari Seuntjens)
By Dean Welte
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSLEY, Iowa (KTIV) - The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office says at this time if you do not live in Kingsley, Iowa you will not be allowed into Kingsley.

Officials say traffic will be blocked for everyone except for Kingsley’s residents. This is due to damage caused by the storm, including several power lines being knocked down.

No word yet on how long the cleanup will take. But Kingsley-Pierson has already announced there will be no school Thursday, Dec. 16.

A shelter has been set up at the Kingsley-Pierson Middle School in Pierson, Iowa located at 321 4th Street. It opens at 8:30 p.m. Residents are asked to bring sheets, pillows, blankets and all necessities to stay overnight. No pets will be allowed in the shelter.

Copyright 2021 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado watch till 11:00 pm for Eastern Iowa
Entire area under tornado watch, intense storms this evening
Wednesday's severe weather outlook
Strong winds already impacting portions of Iowa ahead of Wednesday evening storms
Power lines down in Clear Lake
More than 150,000 lost power at height of severe weather
We've already hit the record highs and widespread temperatures around 70 are still on track....
Record highs, gusty wind and severe weather all possible late Wednesday
Fire crews extinguished a sizable industrial fire at Johnson Gas Appliance Company at the...
Firefighters extinguish sizable fire at Johnson Gas Appliance Company in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Contractors plan to build an office, commercial and apartment building across from the Cedar...
Demolition begins at new downtown Cedar Rapids development
Contractors plan to build an office, commercial and apartment building across from the Cedar...
Demolition begins at new downtown Cedar Rapids development
KCRG-TV9 viewer Michaela Johnson sent us this photo of storm damage in West Park Village on the...
Crews in Iowa make progress restoring power after Wednesday’s storms
Willie Ray Fairley is leaving Thursday morning for Kentucky to help feed tornado survivors.
Willie Ray Fairley leaves to feed tornado survivors in Kentucky
Demolition of the Banjo block started Wednesday.
Demolition begins at Banjo Block in Cedar Rapids