Sheriff: Only residents allowed in Kingsley, Iowa at this time

KINGSLEY, Iowa (KTIV) - The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office says at this time if you do not live in Kingsley, Iowa you will not be allowed into Kingsley.

Officials say traffic will be blocked for everyone except for Kingsley’s residents. This is due to damage caused by the storm, including several power lines being knocked down.

No word yet on how long the cleanup will take. But Kingsley-Pierson has already announced there will be no school Thursday, Dec. 16.

A shelter has been set up at the Kingsley-Pierson Middle School in Pierson, Iowa located at 321 4th Street. It opens at 8:30 p.m. Residents are asked to bring sheets, pillows, blankets and all necessities to stay overnight. No pets will be allowed in the shelter.

There will be no school for Kingsley-Pierson, Thursday, December 16th. Since the town of Pierson does have power, the Pierson school will be used as a warming shelter for anyone that needs a place to go. Stay safe everyone. — Kingsley-Pierson (@KingsleyPierson) December 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 KTIV. All rights reserved.