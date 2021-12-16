Non-profit ‘Exhausted and Defeated’ after devastating storm hits them for third time in 16 months

SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday’s storm caused significant damage across the state, including a non-profit in Linn County

Hercule’s Haven, a non-profit specializing in giving refuge to abused, neglected, and unwanted farm animals, reported that for the third time in a 16 month period they sustained severe damage from a storm.

A spokesperson said the following in a statement:

“No one slept on the farm last night. We knew a storm was coming; we knew it could be bad. We worked all afternoon safeguarding the farm as best we could. All the residents were tucked in safely.

At one of our barn checks in the night, we discovered the Big Barn doors were beginning to rip off in the straight-line winds. Fencing had been taken out by the porta pot that was launched into the cow pasture. The worst of the damage was to the cow’s shelter. It had sustained severe damage in the last storm and on November 16th, we had just announced that the building was FINALLY repaired. This building is now a complete loss.

We are feeling a deep sense of despair and sadness. The Sanctuary has suffered 3 devastating storms in only 16 months. We desperately needed a break from the storms, but it didn’t come. We are exhausted and defeated...”

Hercules Haven was happy to announce that all of the animals were safe from the storm and that they appreciate the kind words that people have sent them.

If you would like to donate or help with the clean-up effort, you can click the link here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.