MidAmerican Energy: Power restoration could take up to three days

Storm damage in Des Moines, Iowa, on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. (KCCI-TV)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 1:38 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Efforts to restore power to Iowans following Wednesday’s severe weather could take up to three days for MidAmerican Energy customers.

More than 150,000 Iowans were without power late Wednesday night following severe weather and high winds. MidAmerican Energy reported that 48,000 of its customers were without power as of 10 p.m. Wednesday. A company spokesperson said it could take up to three days to have service fully restored based on early estimates.

“The most significant impacts have been experienced in Council Bluffs/Southwest Iowa, Ft. Dodge and surrounding areas, and the Des Moines metro,” MidAmerican spokesperson Tina Hoffman said in a statement. “Because of the extensive damage and number of trees, wires and transmission lines down, preliminary estimates suggest that restoration in affected areas will take up to 36-72 hours.”

In the Waterloo-area, that includes around 4,500 customers.

Crews are continuing to assess damage from Wednesday’s severe weather. The utility company warned that additional outages are possible as strong winds continue.

