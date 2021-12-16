MidAmerican Energy: Most customers can expect power restored by end of day Thursday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - MidAmerican Energy says most of its customers can expect power to be restored by the end of the day on Thursday.

In an update posted on its Facebook page, MidAmerican said it restored power to more than 30,000 customers overnight despite the challenging working conditions. It also said it expects to have any remaining power outages restored by 6 p.m. Saturday.

In the meantime, it’s asking for customers to report electric emergencies by calling 800-799-4443.

“The high winds and severe storms caused extreme damage in some areas taking down both transmission and distribution poles and wires,” MidAmerican said in a news release. “We expect to find even more damage as crews assess the situation in the daylight.”

In the Waterloo are MidAmerican said at the peak of the storm, 4,900 customers had lost power. As of 9 a.m. about 2,600 customers are still without power, but MidAmerican expects to have power restored for most in the Waterloo area Thursday afternoon.

In Iowa City, MidAmerican said as many as 400 customers were without power during the peak of the storm Wednesday, but about 70 customers remain without power. It expects to have most restored by noon Thursday, with the rest getting power back by 6 p.m. Thursday.

