Massive road closures as storm blows through Iowa

GRINNELL, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials have reported a multitude of accidents and closures caused by the storms and high winds that have passed through Iowa earlier today.

Grinnel Fire Department has confirmed at least two semi-trucks have blown over on I-80 due to high winds.

The Iowa DOT has an up-to-date list of accidents and road closures here.

Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

