Massive road closures as storm blows through Iowa
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GRINNELL, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials have reported a multitude of accidents and closures caused by the storms and high winds that have passed through Iowa earlier today.
Grinnel Fire Department has confirmed at least two semi-trucks have blown over on I-80 due to high winds.
The Iowa DOT has an up-to-date list of accidents and road closures here.
Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.