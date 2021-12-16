Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Gas prices dip, but are still close to highest ever on Christmas

Gas prices still nearing record highs
Gas prices still nearing record highs((WENDELL FRANKS))
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - According to GasBuddy the national average price of gasoline is down 10 cents per gallon since Thanksgiving.

The national average on gas is projected to be $3.25 per gallon on Christmas day. That’s just a penny shy of the average on 2013, which saw the priciest amount per gallon ever on record. It’s also a staggering 45 percent higher than last year’s average - $2.25 per gallon.

Prices are expected to continue to drop into the new year.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado watch till 11:00 pm for Eastern Iowa
Entire area under tornado watch, intense storms this evening
Power lines down in Clear Lake
More than 150,000 lost power at height of severe weather
Wednesday's severe weather outlook
Strong winds already impacting portions of Iowa ahead of Wednesday evening storms
Emergency crews on the scene of a semi rollover along Highway 151 near Walford, Iowa, on...
At least one person killed as severe storms move through Eastern Iowa
We've already hit the record highs and widespread temperatures around 70 are still on track....
Record highs, gusty wind and severe weather all possible late Wednesday

Latest News

Rudd library damage
Tornado that hit Rudd rated EF-1
Logo of the ACLU of Iowa
ACLU files lawsuit against Governor’s office to obtain COVID-19 public records
Cedar Rapids police aware of TikTok challenge urging school violence Friday
At least 5 dead as Midwest rocked by hurricane-force winds