Early reports indicate minor damage in Linn County; more thorough evaluation to occur on Thursday

Marion, IA. Alburnett Rd/Oak Park Trail (Photo by George T. Snyder IV)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Emergency Management Coordinator Steve O’Konek says that reports so far indicate small trees and shingles from roofs took the brunt of the storm’s damage, but that overall the damage Linn County had received was “minor” compared with other counties.

O’Konek believes people took the weather warnings seriously and avoided being out on the roads, which massively reduced the risk of major injuries. He cited memories of the derecho, the recent Kentucky tornadoes, and early and solid forecasting as factors that helped people prepare for the worst.

A concern O’Konek has is that with all of the power outages some people might not have heat when the temperatures dip tomorrow. He indicated that the County will set up warming shelters if needed.

