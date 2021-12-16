Dubuque Salvation Army to use some Kettle Campaign funds to start disaster services volunteer team

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Staff at the Dubuque Salvation Army said they plan on using part of the money they raise through their annual Kettle campaign to start a volunteer emergency disaster services team.

Staff said volunteers would help out in disasters that happen both in Iowa and across the country as well. They added some of the money raised will also go towards training these volunteers. The training includes counseling people affected by disasters and preparing and servicing food.

Major Mike Mills, commanding officer with the Dubuque Salvation Army, said the goal is to put together between four and five small groups of volunteers.

”No one knows when a disaster is coming, no one knows what type of disaster it is going to be, so we just have to be prepared,” he mentioned. “So it is best to have four or five teams of four individuals or five individuals on that.”

With less than three weeks left in the annual Kettle campaign, though, they are at about 30 percent of their $225,000 goal. Aside from starting the volunteer emergency disaster services team, funds collected from the campaign go toward the food pantry that serves people in need year-round, music and ballet programming for children, the community garden, among others.

Mills added they hope to gain some ground on Saturday, December 18, when every $20 bill deposited into the red kettles will be matched with a $100 bill.

