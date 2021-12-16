Demolition begins at new downtown Cedar Rapids development

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - City officials and contractors with TWG Development, an Indianapolis-based real-estate developer, celebrated the start of destroying an abandoned refrigerator factory today for a new downtown development.

Contractors plan to build an office, commercial and apartment building across from the Cedar Rapids Downtown Library on 4th Avenue Southeast. The building, called Banjo Block, is creating 224 new housing units downtown.

City officials have been trying to build on the location for years. The property was considered a brownfield site, which the Iowa Economic Development Authority defines as abandoned, idled or underutilized industrial or commercial properties where real or perceived environmental contamination prevents redevelopment.

Development projects on brownfield properties are eligible to receive up to $1 million in tax credits from the state to offset mitigation costs. Each year, the IEDA divvies up $10 million to these projects. The Banjo Block project is one of five in Cedar Rapids that were selected in 2020.

The other projects selected included a restaurant at 615 K Avenue northwest in the Time Check neighborhood, a four-unit row home building at 1001 5th Street southeast behind NewBo City Market, a 132 housing unit complex at the former Terex plant and a space offering employment services and housing to the homelessness.

Council member Scott Olson, who represents district four, said the city wants to bring even more housing to downtown Cedar Rapids. He said their goal is to get more than 3,000 housing units in the downtown area.

“Were not quite to 3,000 Units yet downtown,” he said. “But, I think if a lot of these projects start developing, we’ll cross the 2,000 project umbrella in two years.”

Ron Corbett, who is the Vice President of Economic Development at the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance, said more housing helps attract new people and businesses. He also said more housing downtown supports businesses already downtown.

“So when you have people living downtown, then they are looking for restaurants close by to where they live,” Corbett said. “So you have that base of support, in addition to the people who work downtown.”

The former Cedar Rapids Mayor also said the development increases the city’s tax base. But, this new development is bittersweet for others. Pub Melsha’s family used to own the land before the new development. He said his Dad worked at Banjo Refrigeration, which is still open on the Southeast side of town. He understands the need for progress but is sad to see the land redeveloped.

