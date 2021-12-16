Show You Care
Crews in Iowa make progress restoring power after Wednesday’s storms

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - There are 47,966 outages reported across the state of Iowa Thursday morning following Wednesday’s severe weather. That’s down from the 150,000 utility customers who lost power at the height of the storms.

A new December record for wind speeds was set across much of the state. The National Weather Service says the storm system that moved through the upper Midwest has led to 13 reported tornadoes.

As of 7:20 a.m. Alliant is reporting 23,323 customers without power. MidAmerican Energy is reporting 16,919 customers without power.

Those numbers are down from earlier this morning. At around 4:30 a.m. Alliant was reporting more than 28,000 customers without power, and MidAmerican was reporting close to 21,000 customers without power.

On Wednesday night, Alliant said in a Facebook post it is aware of the power outages and is working to restore power as quickly as possible. Alliant recommends reporting outages on its website here.

MidAmerican Energy said they’ve been tracking this forecast. They said some customers may have to wait for 2 to 3 days before they get power back. Customers should report outages on MidAmerican’s website here.

