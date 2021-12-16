Cedar Rapids police aware of TikTok challenge urging school violence Friday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department released a statement Thursday saying it is aware of a social media-based threat of school violence for Friday.

Police said they and several area districts are addressing the threat and plan to communicate more with students and families.

CRPD released the following statement:

“This threat is circulating at a national level and we have already seen different versions being sent and shared by students and families in the Cedar Rapids School District.

Cedar Rapids Police officers, School Resource Officers and School District staff are cooperating to ensure the safety of every child and will enhance safety measures at area schools to continue providing a safe environment.

At this time, there is no credible threat to Cedar Rapids schools.”

Police have not released any additional details.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.