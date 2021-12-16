Cedar Rapids hospitals postpone elective surgeries due to rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids hospitals are temporarily postponing elective, non-urgent surgeries due to increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations.

In a joint news release, Mercy Cedar Rapids and UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s said the decision was made because the increase in patients is putting an increased strain on staffing and capacity.

“For the past two years, since COVID has been active in our community, the hospitals have closely monitored the number of people requiring hospitalization and have made periodic adjustments to elective procedures, as needed, to ensure the ability to provide care for all COVID and non-COVID patients,” Hospital staff said. “As we have done in the past, when a non-urgent procedure is postponed, it is rescheduled as soon as possible.”

The hospitals are postponing elective surgeries immediately and through Christmas. However, staff said they will monitor COVID-19 hospitalizations and re-evaluate the ability to resume elective surgeries on a daily basis.

The hospitals released the following statement:

“We are on our fourth wave of COVID-19. Our healthcare teams have been on the frontlines fighting this virus for nearly two years. They are physically and mentally exhausted. As the pandemic lingers, we must emphasize that the path to get past this is through vaccination. Today, we are asking our community to get vaccinated for COVID-19 if you haven’t already. If you have, and it’s been more than six months since you received a Moderna or Pfizer shot or more than two months if you had the Johnson & Johnson shot, schedule a time today to receive a booster vaccination. The virus continues to develop new variants that allow it to transmit easily to the unvaccinated. Because no vaccine is 100% protective, breakthrough cases are also possible when a virus spreads so rapidly among large populations.”

Staff also urged wearing a mask in public and avoiding large gatherings.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.