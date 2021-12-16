Show You Care
ACLU files lawsuit against Governor’s office to obtain COVID-19 public records

Logo of the ACLU of Iowa
Logo of the ACLU of Iowa(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Iowa filed a lawsuit against the Governor’s office to compel them to release public records regarding COVID-19.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of several media and open government organizations who have been unsuccessfully attempting to obtain the records for the last year and a half. The ACLU claims that the organizations have filed repeated requests for information, but received either no response from the office or an acknowledgment of the request with no follow-up.

“The ability of journalists like our clients to access public records is one of the essential safeguards of our democracy,” said ACLU of Iowa Legal Director Rita Bettis Austen, “The open record law ensures the public’s access to open records in order to assure transparency and the public accountability of our elected officials to the people they represent.

However, unfortunately, the Governor’s office’s handling of public records requests since the beginning of the pandemic has demonstrated a persistent pattern of just ignoring them. The Governor is not exempt from the law,”

The lawsuit has six official plaintiffs - three individuals and the three media organizations they are associated with.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

